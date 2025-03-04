As Whitfield steps down, NSHE announces UNLV officer in charge

UNLV Executive Vice President and Provost Christopher L. Heavey will serve as officer in charge of UNLV, the Nevada System of Higher Education announced Tuesday.

UNLV President Keith Whitfield speaks to faculty and staff during an all hands meeting in the Student Union Ballroom in Las Vegas in 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

UNLV Provost Chris Heavey speaks during an event to launch the Rebel Climate Action Plan at the Richard Tam Alumni Center at UNLV on Friday, Sept. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The move comes after former president Keith Whitfield resigned Monday night, citing family reasons. His resignation went into effect immediately, and Heavey assumed the role on Tuesday.

The officer in charge exercises the role of the president until the Nevada Board of Regents appoints a new acting, interim or permanent president.

NSHE Chancellor Patricia Charlton and Nevada Board of Regents Chair Amy Carvalho thanked Whitfield for his leadership during his tenure.

“His dedication to student success, new academic programs, and innovation helped solidify UNLV’s status as a premier public research university. We will always be grateful for his leadership during the COVID pandemic and following the tragedy of Dec. 6,” the two wrote in a Tuesday statement.

In the coming weeks, Charlton, Carvalho and Regents Vice Chair Jeffrey S. Downs, will work with faculty and staff to determine the next steps, including whether to appoint an acting or interim president,” Charlton and Carvalho wrote in the statement.

Heavey has been at UNLV for more than 30 years, according to NSHE. He has served as senior vice provost, vice provost for undergraduate education and dean.

He is a tenured professor of psychology and holds a master’s and Ph.D. in clinical psychology from UCLA and a bachelor’s from the University of California, Santa Cruz.

“As an administrator, he has been committed to strengthening academic programs, supporting faculty, and enhancing student learning outcomes,” Charlton and Carvalho said in the statement.

