Bishop Gorman High School reports 2nd COVID-19 case

The private Catholic school, which has about 1,500 students, announced Monday night it learned of a second COVID-19 case on its Las Vegas campus.

The private Catholic school, which has about 1,500 students, opened last week with full-time in-person instruction, with a distance education option for families who want it.

School officials learned Monday that a person who had been on campus tested positive for COVID-19, Bishop Gorman President John Kilduff and Principal Kevin Kiefer said in a letter to parents and students.

The first Bishop Gorman COVID-19 case was reported Thursday. There’s no known correlation between the two cases, according to the Monday letter.

The school has been in contact with the Southern Nevada Health District and families of affected students who were on campus Friday have been notified, school officials said.

Affected students are slated to begin distance learning for 14 days beginning Tuesday — a recommendation from the health district. The letter doesn’t specify how many students will make the switch.

Affected areas of the school building will be disinfected, according to the letter.

