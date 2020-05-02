Bishop Gorman High School reschedules graduation for July 15

Originally, the private Catholic school was slated to hold graduation May 17, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

(Michael Quine Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

Bishop Gorman High School announced Friday that it has rescheduled its graduation ceremony for July 15.

Originally, the private Catholic school was slated to hold graduation May 17, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a Friday letter to parents and students, Principal Kevin Kiefer wrote that recent survey results about graduation “demonstrated to the administration a clear preference for delaying events now with the hopes that we can gather as a school community with our families for more traditional graduation events later in the summer.”

Graduation will be at 10 a.m. July 15 at South Point Arena in Las Vegas.

A baccalaureate mass will be at 6:30 p.m. July 13 at a yet-to-be-determined location. A senior barbecue and yearbook signing party will be July 14 at Bishop Gorman High School, with no time set yet.

Plans are subject to meeting requirements set by public health officials, Kiefer wrote. “With continued uncertainty about health and social distancing requirements, the number of guests may be limited at these events.”

After delaying graduation, Bishop Gorman administrators planned to hold a virtual graduation ceremony with the option of an in-person celebration later.

But seniors started a change.org petition in mid-April, pushing for their graduation to be delayed instead of being held online. As of Friday evening, 3,562 people had signed it.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.