Board set to vote on proposed contract for CCSD teachers. Here’s what the agreement entails

With a new school year underway, Clark County School District teachers are on the verge of obtaining a new contract that would usher in a host of changes for educators in the nation’s fifth-largest school district.

The Clark County School Board is set to vote Tuesday on whether to approve the proposed contract in a special meeting.

Superintendent Jhone Ebert announced the tentative negotiated agreement between the school district and the Clark County Education Association, the union representing teachers, on Aug. 9. The proposed contract was supported by 97 percent of union members who voted, according to an X post from the union.

Negotiated agreements between the union and the school district typically last two years. If adopted, the proposed agreement would be in effect through the 2026-2027 school year.

The district has 19,381 licensed personnel as of Aug. 1, most of whom are represented by the union. Classroom teachers make up the majority of those licensed personnel, a school district spokesperson said in an email.

Here’s a look at what’s inside the tentative agreement.

Teacher pay

The teachers union’s tentative negotiated agreement maintains the current rate of yearly teacher salary increases, places teachers who entered more specialized roles into new pay columns and offers additional compensation for teachers working in high vacancy schools.

Teacher pay, based on a salary schedule, is determined by the teacher’s educational attainment and years spent teaching. Educators can go up steps in the schedule by working for longer in the school district and can move columns by earning advanced degrees or other additional credentials.

Under the tentative proposal, the district would allocate $174,861,000 to ensure teachers continue receiving step and column advancements through the next two years.

Funding for step and column advancements would come in part from Senate Bill 500, the legislation signed by Gov. Joe Lombardo in May which funds public education.

The proposal would also allow teachers who transfer to more specialized roles get a new placement on the salary schedule. These roles include audiologist, counselor, school mental health professional, school psychologist and social worker.

The tentative contract also proposes establishing a salary review and adjustment process for educators affected by salary table compaction.When the teachers union’s current agreement was signed in 2024, the new pay scale it created only applied to newer employees, causing some new teachers to earn more than others with more experience.

The new process would allow teachers affected by compaction to request a salary review so they are aligned with the most up-to-date pay scale. Educators who have taught in the district the longest would get priority in receiving a salary adjustment.

Filling vacant classes

New rules aimed at combating vacant teacher roles would also be established if the tentative agreement is approved.

The school district had approximately 504 classroom vacancies on the first day of school, a CCSD spokesperson said in an email. Of those vacancies, 163 were in special education roles.

For educators working in Title I schools identified as having high teacher vacancy rates, the tentative agreement would make them eligible for an additional $5,000 in compensation. The change would also apply to special education teachers.

If a Title I school’s teacher vacancy rate exceeds seven percent for more than two years, employees would be eligible for additional compensation starting in the 2027-2028 school year under the tentative contract.

Educators teaching hard to fill subjects at Title I schools would also be eligible for the $5,000 compensation if their subjects are experiencing a critical labor shortage, a status determined by the school district and the teachers union. These subjects include English language arts, math, science and special education.

The additional compensation is contingent on funding from Assembly Bill 398. The legislation passed by the state in June appropriates $90,000,000 total for this additional compensation through fiscal year 2026-2027.

Other additions

The tentative agreement includes a number of changes aimed at improving teacher health and well-being.

If approved, the contract would increase the amount that the school district pays into the Teachers Health Trust, a program which offers educators health insurance.

Currently, the district pays $848.31 per employee each month into the trust. The proposed contract would increase that amount by six percent each year through the end of the two-year agreement, raising up to $953.16 per employee each month. The change also lowers the monthly amount that teachers enrolled in the program would have to pay compared to the current contract.

The school district estimates the proposed change would cost it $28,319,000 over the two year contract.

For teachers who are assaulted or find themselves in an emergency situation while working, the contract would require their immediate supervisors to promptly provide a report on the status of the situation and the steps they’ve taken to alleviate the situation.

The proposed agreement also includes updated language protecting teachers from physical abuse in the workplace. It cites Senate Bill 460, a large education reform bill passed in the latest state legislative session. The bill provides school employees with immunity from civil and criminal liability if they intervene in an incident that threatens the safety of students or school staff.

