Campus Commuter shuttle won’t operate during fall semester

The service provided two fixed routes connecting Nevada State College with the College of Southern Nevada’s Charleston, North Las Vegas and Henderson campuses.

The Campus Commuter with branding on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. (College of Southern Nevada)

A shuttle service connecting the College of Southern Nevada’s three campuses and Nevada State College won’t operate during the fall semester because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Campus Commuter pilot program, which launched in February, ran for just eight weeks before being suspended March 18 because of the pandemic, CSN said in a Tuesday announcement on its website.

There was no timeline for when the shuttle service might resume.

Campus Commuter, a partnership between CSN and NSC, provided two fixed routes connecting four college campuses: NSC, and CSN’s Charleston, North Las Vegas and Henderson campuses. There was also a stop at the East Las Vegas Library.

Students were required to show their college identification cards in order to ride. There was no charge during the test phase of the program, which was slated to last through early March.

The program started after students expressed a need for more transportation options to get to college campuses, CSN said in its announcement. In its eight weeks of operation, 825 rides were provided on the Campus Commuter.

“Like any transportation pilot program, we need to be able to capture accurate ridership data to set goals, plan routes, and determine demand for it to be successful,” CSN’s announcement said. “Over the coming weeks, we plan to work together to evaluate the program and determine how it might best service students in the future if health conditions permit.”

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.