Cancer center stops taking patients from teachers health trust

A large cancer treatment group has stopped accepting new patients from a debt-riddled health insurance trust that covers thousands of Clark County teachers.

Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada and THT Health entered negotiations this month over longstanding billing problems.

“But, now it appears THT may be backtracking on a solution and leaving thousands of local teachers and their well-being at stake,” said Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, which has provided services in Las Vegas for more than 40 years.

In a Thursday statement, it promised to continue to provide care to its established THT Health patients and said that it was willing to accept new members once it received a viable reimbursement.

“Promises have been made by THT and now is the time for action,” the company wrote.

THT Health has said that it’s committed to providing quality health insurance for educators and “continues to have an open dialogue with Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada.”

“We are confident we will reach a mutual solution with Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada that ensures continued care for existing and new Teachers Health Trust members,” it said in a statement last week.

Plan to cut debt

THT Health CEO Tom Zumtobel, told the Clark County School Board on Thursday that the trust’s deficit is projected to decline to about $3.4 million in fiscal year 2022, down from nearly $43 million in fiscal year 2021.

He presented a plan that reduces expenses, increases both teacher and union contributions and shifts 5 percent more of the cost of the bill to its members. The plan also includes sharing data with the Clark County School District, forming an advisory committee and including health care experts and the district in decisions.

“It doesn’t feel successful at all to shift that cost back to the teachers,” Zumtobel said. “But we have to continue to work on that.”

Zumtobel, formerly president of the Culinary Health Fund, started June 15 after the previous CEO resigned abruptly amid mounting debt.

In May, the school district provided a $35 million advance to the insurer and asked for more transparency in return. The trust negotiated about $13 million in settlements. But in an August letter to medical providers, it said it didn’t have enough money to pay claims prior to July.

The Clark Count Education Association oversees THT Health, which was formed in 1983 and covers about 34,000 people, including teachers, other licensed school district employees and their dependents.

For months, some employees have expressed frustrations that they’ve been dropped as patients by their medical providers because of THT Health’s nonpayment or have been threatened by collectors.

This month, THT Health held open enrollment and offered members two plans, which become effective Oct. 1, according to its website.

Union seeks more district contributions

On Thursday, John Vellardita, executive director of the teachers union, asked for the school district to increase its premium contributions to the health trust.

The trust has also not been adequately funded by the district since 2010, he said. In 2014, the trust’s founding administrators retired and the next administrators failed to implement transition plans and were fired, the union said.

Vellardita said the union had asked the district for an increase in premium payments in the past, but were denied. He said there is a disparity between the premium payments made to the teachers union and those made for employees in administrative positions.

“We were running out of assets, and this model was no longer sustainable in this market,” Vellardita said. “The missing ingredient was the contributions on the part of the school district.”

He suggested the district adjust to the growing cost of health care and increase contributions by $160 a month.

The insurer has been plagued by legal and financial issues for years, including a previous $10 million bailout, Vellardita told board members.

He also said the all-educator model of health trust governance is no longer effective and proposed a “blended format” that includes both educators and members who have expertise in health care and business finance.

A lawyer for the school district, Fikisha Miller, said the district initially was unaware of the severity of the issue.

“When it became more and more apparent, we tried to act as quickly as possible and make sure that we could maintain some form of coverage for our teachers,” she said. “We still don’t know how 45-plus million dollars wasn’t paid on time, and we still don’t understand why the teachers are the ones that have to suffer.”

