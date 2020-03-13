Catholic Diocese schools in Las Vegas cancel athletics and travel

The diocese — which has a total of 3,900 students enrolled at six elementary/middle schools and two high schools — made the announcement Friday as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas announced Friday it’s temporarily suspending all in- and out-of-state travel, athletics, extracurricular activities, assemblies and events at its private schools until further notice.

The diocese — which has a total of 3,900 students at six elementary/middle schools and two high schools — made the decision as a result of the COVID-19 virus.

In a Friday statement, the Catholic Diocese said: “Decisions regarding the Catholic Schools will closely parallel the public school system and (are) based upon information from the Southern Nevada Health District.”

The diocese’s two high schools are Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas and Cristo Rey St. Viator College Preparatory High School in North Las Vegas.

The Catholic Diocese’s schools will remain open and classes will continue as normal.

“If more information becomes available that would dictate a closure, the Diocese of Las Vegas has a plan in place, should the need arise,” according to the statement.

The decision comes on the heels of the Clark County School District’s announcement last week to suspend out-of-state travel in response to coronavirus concerns and the decision Thursday to suspend extracurricular activities, athletic events and assemblies.

The Clark County School District said Thursday it has no plans to close any schools at this point.

A handful of Las Vegas Valley schools have announced closures, including the private The Meadows School and Alexander Dawson School in Summerlin. UNLV and UNR announced they’re transitioning to online-only instruction March 23, following spring break.

