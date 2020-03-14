Catholic Diocese teachers to prepare for future remote instruction

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas announced Saturday it will hold two teacher in-service days next week to prepare for remote instruction if school closures are needed.

The Kenneth J. Sullivan Jr. administrative building of Bishop Gorman Catholic High School as seen on Tuesday, January 2, 2018. Michael Quine Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Las Vegas announced Saturday it will hold two teacher in-service days next week to prepare for remote instruction if school closures are needed due to the COVID-19 virus.

The in-service days will be Monday and Tuesday, the diocese’s superintendent Catherine Thompson said in a letter to parents.

“This will allow our teachers two full days of training and planning to ensure continuity of instruction during any required closes,” according to the letter.

Schools remain open for now. The Catholic Diocese will notify all schools, students and parents of “academic plans” by noon Tuesday, it said in the letter.

School will remain in session as normal Monday and Tuesday at Cristo Rey St. Viator College Preparatory High School in North Las Vegas, school president Rev. Thomas von Behren told the Review-Journal on Saturday.

The school is making independent decisions about whether to cancel school in the future, he said.

On Friday, the diocese announced it’s temporarily suspending all in- and out-of-state travel, athletics, extracurricular activities, assemblies and events at its schools until further notice.

The diocese has a total of 3,900 students at six elementary/middle schools and two high schools, including Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.