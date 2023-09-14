CCEA asks Supreme Court for emergency stay on injunction

The Clark County Education Association filed an emergency motion Thursday with the Nevada Supreme Court seeking to halt a preliminary injunction.

John Vellardita, right, executive director of the Clark County Education Association (CCEA) meets with Bradley Schrager and attorney for CCEA, after a court hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

District Judge Crystal Eller issues a preliminary injunction Wednesday against Clark County Education Association teachers union to end rolling sickouts during a court hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Clark County Education Association has filed a notice of appeal and emergency motion with the Nevada Supreme Court seeking to halt a preliminary injunction.

On Wednesday, District Judge Crystal Eller declared that a teacher strike had occurred and issued an injunction to stop sickouts that have closed eight Clark County School District campuses since Sept. 1.

The teachers union, which represents about 18,000 licensed employees, filed a notice of appeal Wednesday and an emergency motion for stay Thursday.

The union asked the Supreme Court to stop the injunction from proceeding “until an impending emergency, expedited appeal can be resolved,” according to court documents.

Earlier this week, the district declared an impasse in contract negotiations with the union after 11 bargaining sessions since late March. Union members have held protests since July.

Emergency motion

In its emergency motion Thursday, attorneys for CCEA wrote: “The terms of the injunction cannot be readily understood, cannot be fairly enforced, and must be stayed.”

The union argued the order doesn’t include any findings, reasons why it was issued, specific terms and doesn’t describe “in reasonable detail” the act restrained or required.

The preliminary injunction, which was signed Wednesday afternoon, says “the Court finds that a strike has occurred” as defined by state law.

The injunction says that defendants “and the bargaining unit they represent” are “enjoined and prohibited from continuing the strike and any other actions which amount to a strike.”

It also says the defendants are ordered to communicate the terms of the injunction with its members.

CCEA sent an email to its members Wednesday saying it strongly disagreed with the District Court’s decision and that it would appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court.

The union also denied any involvement with encouraging or coordinating sickouts.

CCEA notified teachers about the potential consequences for individual educators and the union for engaging in sickouts or other strike activities that could be found in violation of the injunction.

The union’s motion Thursday said those who violate the injunction are subject not only to contempt, but “a host of draconian statutory penalties.”

That includes up to a $50,000 fine each day for CCEA, $1,000 fine each day for union officers and potential imprisonment, and termination of employment for any teacher found to violate the order.

The district also has a petition pending before the state’s Employee-Management Relations Board seeking to withdraw the union’s collective bargaining agent status.

“These penalties heighten the need for immediate action by this Court,” according to the motion.

District’s lawsuit

On Monday, the district filed an emergency motion in District Court, seeking a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction to “stop the continuance of a strike” by educators represented by the union.

The motion was part of a lawsuit filed in late July against the teachers union seeking an injunction to prevent a future teacher strike. The union filed a motion to dismiss.

District Judge Jessica Peterson denied the district’s request last month. She said there wasn’t enough evidence that a strike would occur, but that she could reconvene court on a one-day notice if needed.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 19 on the union’s anti-SLAPP special motion to dismiss, which stands for “strategic lawsuits against public participation.”

Peterson is scheduled to preside over the hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on X.

23-30072 by Tony Garcia on Scribd