79°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Education

CCSD addresses school safety in wake of shooting, social media threats

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 10, 2023 - 10:14 am
 
Updated May 10, 2023 - 11:02 am
The Clark County School district police vehicle is seen at Desert Oasis High School on Friday, ...
The Clark County School district police vehicle is seen at Desert Oasis High School on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Students come out from Ed Von Tobel Middle School, Monday, May 8, 2023, in Las Vegas, after the ...
Students come out from Ed Von Tobel Middle School, Monday, May 8, 2023, in Las Vegas, after they were safely released from a lockdown due to a shooting. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Clark County School District and local law enforcement agencies held a news conference this morning to talk about school safety.

Officials addressed reporters at the school district’s administrative center on West Sahara Avenue.

Superintendent Jesus Jara, School District Police Chief Henry Blackeye and School Board President Evelyn Garcia Morales spoke at the press conference.

On Monday, a campus security monitor was shot outside of Von Tobel Middle School in northeast Las Vegas. A “stray bullet” from a shooting a few blocks away hit the employee, police said.

Police said Tuesday that 18-year-old Jessie Rios was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

Social media threats against schools have also been circulating for days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
A’s throw a curve, plan to build $1.5B ballpark at Tropicana site
A’s throw a curve, plan to build $1.5B ballpark at Tropicana site
2
Teen arrested in Las Vegas middle school shooting
Teen arrested in Las Vegas middle school shooting
3
Knights player accepts ESPN anchor’s apology for insensitive comments
Knights player accepts ESPN anchor’s apology for insensitive comments
4
$75M Henderson mansion could top all other valley luxury estates
$75M Henderson mansion could top all other valley luxury estates
5
Las Vegas Grand Prix to be F1’s first walking race for spectators
Las Vegas Grand Prix to be F1’s first walking race for spectators
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Teen arrested in Las Vegas middle school shooting
Teen arrested in Las Vegas middle school shooting
Security monitor shot at Las Vegas middle school
Security monitor shot at Las Vegas middle school
1 injured in central Las Vegas shooting
1 injured in central Las Vegas shooting
CCSD campus security monitors could see pay boost
CCSD campus security monitors could see pay boost
Las Vegas elementary school confiscates firearm from student
Las Vegas elementary school confiscates firearm from student
CCSD officials address threats made on social media
CCSD officials address threats made on social media