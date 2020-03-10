CCSD administrator, teachers working from home after Seattle travel

Four teachers and one administrator who traveled to Seattle last week will not return to their school for two weeks as a precaution related to coronavirus, the district said.

Four teachers and one administrator who traveled to Seattle last week will not return to their Clark County school for two weeks out of an abundance of caution related to coronavirus, the district said Tuesday.

The employees of Variety School, a Las Vegas school for students with disabilities and special needs, had no known contact with any infected individuals while in Seattle on district business, Clark County School District officials said.

The employees do not have symptoms and have not been at the school since returning from the trip. They will not return for 14 days, which is the length of time recommended by the CDC for travelers who have visited an area with ongoing community spread of the virus.

The General and Special Education Conference took place in Seattle from March 4 to 6, but the district did not confirm that its employees traveled to Washington’s largest city to attend the event.

Seattle is experiencing a coronavirus outbreak that has affected nursing homes in particular, with 190 COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths in King County and another 35 cases and one death in neighboring Snohomish County as of Tuesday.

The Variety School move comes during a CCSD suspension of out-of-state travel for students and staff.

On Friday, CCSD announced it would cancel all out-of-state trips for students, leading to disappointment from students and families, particularly those involved in sports and performing arts.

The district also banned all employees from district-sponsored travel on Monday.

There are no restrictions currently on local events and all other restrictions are being assessed on a daily basis, according to a question and answer document available on ccsd.net.

Superintendent Jesus Jara is also asking families with members who have traveled overseas to contact their school administration and inform them of the travel, according to the document.

“School administration will then communicate with the family and region leadership to provide any additional details so recommendations can be made related to reengaging with the school community,” the document states.

