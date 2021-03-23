CCSD aims to offer in-person, distance learning options next year

Both options are expected to be available at most schools next school year, Deputy Superintendent Brenda Larsen-Mitchell said Tuesday during a “listening tour.”

Students stand in lines on the playground assigned by their teachers at Goolsby Elementary School as they return to class on Monday, March 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. It is the first day of hybrid in-person classes in nearly a year for preschool through third grade in the Clark County School District. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Students arrive at Liberty High School, on Monday, March 22, 2021, in Henderson. The next group of Clark County School District students, grades 6, 9 and 12, returned under a hybrid model on Monday (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County School District is aiming to provide both in-person and distance learning options for students next school year.

The topic came up during a “virtual listening session” Tuesday featuring Deputy Superintendent Brenda Larsen-Mitchell, which was livestreamed on the district’s Facebook page. It was the first session in a series of seven, four of which will be in person and three that will be conducted virtually.

“Essentially in the fall, we’re looking at providing two options for all schools, which would be full-time distance education and full-time face-to-face education,” Larsen-Mitchell said. “Many of our students have excelled in full-time distance education and also that flexibility piece for our working students.”

Superintendent Jesus Jara wasn’t in attendance during the Tuesday virtual session, which lasted less than 40 minutes. Larsen-Mitchell provided responses in quick succession to submitted questions.

The school district operated under 100 percent distance learning for about a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but started bringing students back to campuses under a hybrid model on March 1 — a process that continues in waves through early April. All elementary schoolers will have the option of attending full-time in-person classes starting April 6. And families can choose to continue with full distance learning.

The district intends to offer in-person classes five days a week starting in August, she said.

It will also try to provide distance education options for individual schools, as well as through the online Nevada Learning Academy at CCSD, she said, but noted the situation will be examined on a school-by-school basis.

If 99 percent of students are attending in-person classes at a school, for instance, providing a distance learning option may be a challenge with staffing, Larsen-Mitchell said. “We also know it’s a challenge for teachers to do both,” she said.

There may be opportunities where some schools can offer three instructional models — in-person, blended and distance learning — next school year, but that may not be expanded to the whole school district, Larsen-Mitchell said.

In response to a question about whether students will have in-person graduation ceremonies this spring, Larsen-Mitchell said, “That is definitely our goal.”

School district officials are working with venues that have typically provided in-person graduation ceremonies in the past, she said, and more information will be shared with families in early April.

The district will also provide extended school year services this summer for students who have disabilities. Details will be released next month, Larsen-Mitchell said.

Remaining school district listening sessions are scheduled in person at noon-1 p.m. Wednesday at the City of North Las Vegas council chambers (2250 Las Vegas Blvd. N.) and 2-3 p.m. at the City of Las Vegas council chambers (495 S. Main St.) Another virtual session is 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday on the school district’s Facebook page.

