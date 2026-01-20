63°F
Education

CCSD announces class start times for 2026-2027 school year — WATCH LIVE!

CCSD announcing school start times for 2026-2027 school year
A Clark County School District bus in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las ...
A Clark County School District bus in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal, File) @Erik_Verduzco
School buses arrive for the annual School Day Game with the Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark in D ...
School buses arrive for the annual School Day Game with the Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Students arrive at the start of the school day at Manch Elementary in Las Vegas in October 2019 ...
U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., delivers remarks after winning re-election Nov. 9, 2024, in Las ...
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2026 - 2:01 pm
 

The Clark County School District is set to announce next school year’s bell schedule this afternoon.

The bell schedule determines what times classes begin and end in the district’s elementary, middle and high schools.

Currently, high schools generally begin at 7 a.m., middle schools at 8 a.m. and elementary schools at 9 a.m.

School district officials in September began floating the idea of having all schools start 30 minutes later, citing research linking later school start times to better sleep quality, improved academic performance and lower rates of negative mental health outcomes.

A district survey that netted over 48,000 responses from parents, students and staff members saw many express interest in exploring later start times. District officials last modified the bell schedule in 2022.

Deputy Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Jesse Welsh previously showed support for the initiative to push school start times later in the day.

“Based upon what we know works for kids and based on the research, I think that should be how we ground our decisions,” Welsh said in November.

The school district’s press conference announcing the bell schedule is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

Contact Spencer Levering at slevering@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253.

