CCSD announces class start times for 2026-2027 school year — WATCH LIVE!

The announcement of a bell schedule comes after a district-wide survey netted over 48,000 responses showing broad support for having classes start later in the day.

Las Vegas aide dragged autistic student 30 feet by the arm, police say

School buses arrive for the annual School Day Game with the Aviators at Las Vegas Ballpark in Downtown Summerlin on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

The Clark County School District is set to announce next school year’s bell schedule this afternoon.

The bell schedule determines what times classes begin and end in the district’s elementary, middle and high schools.

Currently, high schools generally begin at 7 a.m., middle schools at 8 a.m. and elementary schools at 9 a.m.

School district officials in September began floating the idea of having all schools start 30 minutes later, citing research linking later school start times to better sleep quality, improved academic performance and lower rates of negative mental health outcomes.

A district survey that netted over 48,000 responses from parents, students and staff members saw many express interest in exploring later start times. District officials last modified the bell schedule in 2022.

Deputy Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Jesse Welsh previously showed support for the initiative to push school start times later in the day.

“Based upon what we know works for kids and based on the research, I think that should be how we ground our decisions,” Welsh said in November.

The school district’s press conference announcing the bell schedule is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

Contact Spencer Levering at slevering@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253.