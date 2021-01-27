CCSD announces March 1 return for youngest students

The Clark County School District will begin bringing its youngest students back into classrooms on March 1, the district said in a memo to employees sent Wednesday.

Teachers and other designated staff needed “to support the hybrid instructional model” were told to report to their work locations on Feb. 22 and to expect further details from their supervisors.

The initial return is for prekindergarten through grade 3 students. The district asks that all parents of students in these grades complete a hybrid cohort questionnaire before 6 p.m. on Jan. 29.

“Throughout the second semester, the district will work to transition additional grade levels to the hybrid instructional model; however, there is currently no timeline for this transition,” the memo said.

Clark County Education Association Executive Director John Vellardita said earlier Wednesday that the return would occur under the terms of the memorandum of agreement approved by the Clark County School Board on Jan. 14. The agreement between the district and the union laid out the specifics of a return for lower elementary students and teachers under a hybrid instructional model.

The agreement said the district would allow teachers a five-day transition to hybrid instruction without students being on campus and outlined the safety requirements of a return, such as personal protective equipment for staff.

The district will try to accommodate telecommuting, according to the agreement, and will prioritize requests from staff who are members of vulnerable populations. But telecommuting is not guaranteed, depending on how many students choose to return to individual campuses.

Some early elementary teachers reported receiving a questionnaire from the district this week gauging their willingness to return to classrooms.

The district also approved Jan. 14 a limited and voluntary return for small groups of students at all grade levels, though no timeline has yet been announced for schools to submit their plans to do so.

