CCSD announces new salary offers to teachers union

Negotiations between the district and the Clark County Education Association have been ongoing since March.

Clark County Education Association teachers union members protest outside CCSD’s Greer Education Center ahead of a school board meeting on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. CCEA said at least 4,000 protesters lined Flamingo Road. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Clark County School District said Monday it has offered a first-year 9 percent salary increase as part of ongoing negotiations with the teachers union.

Last month the district declared an impasse in negotiations, which have been underway since March, with the Clark County Education Association.

The district said in its statement that the latest offer was made to the union on Friday. Along with first-year increase, it included a 3.3 percent increase in the second year.

“If the estimated SB 231 funds are applied, the second-year increase would be 8.4 percent, bringing the total CCSD offer to a 17.4 percent salary increase over the biennium,” the district wrote.

The union’s most recent ask was for a 11.875 percent first-year salary increase and an 8 percent increase in the second year.

Protests against the district have taken place at school board meetings and outside district offices in recent weeks. Soon after the impasse was declared, a district judge granted a preliminary injunction against the union to end rolling sickouts.

A spokesperson for the teachers union did not immediately return a request for comment Monday.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.