CCSD announces tentative deals with teacher, administrator unions

The Clark County School District announced Friday that it had come to tentative contract agreements with two employee bargaining units.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara speaks during a news conference at the Clark County School District administrative center, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas, as School Board Trustee Evelyn Garcia Morales, center, and Clark County Education Association President Marie Neisess, right, look on. The Clark County School District announced Friday that it had come to tentative contract agreements with two employee bargaining units. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

John Vellardita, executive director of the Clark County Education Association (CCEA), second from left, speaks during a news conference at the Clark County School District administrative center, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas, as Superintendent Jesus Jara, left, School Board Trustee Evelyn Garcia Morales, second from right, and CCEA President Marie Neisess, right, look on. The Clark County School District announced Friday that it had come to tentative contract agreements with two employee bargaining units. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara speaks during a news conference at the Clark County School District administrative center, Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. The Clark County School District announced Friday that it had come to tentative contract agreements with two employee bargaining units. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Clark County School District announced Friday that it had come to tentative contract agreements with two employee bargaining units.

The tentative agreements were reached with the Clark County Education Association, a teachers union that represents about 18,000 licensed educators, and the the Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional-Technical Employees (CCASAPE), the district said in a news release.

Superintendent Jesus Jara was joined at a news conference by School Board Trustee Evelyn Garcia Morales, as well as CCEA President Marie Neisess and Executive Director John Vellardita.

The tentative agreements, which typically cover topics such as pay, benefits and working conditions, will be presented to the school board for approval, the district said. It did not provide a timeline.

Agreements also will need to be ratified by the unions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.