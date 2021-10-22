82°F
CCSD announces tentative deals with workers — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 22, 2021 - 11:33 am
 
Clark County School District superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara speaks during a press conference out ...
Clark County School District superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara speaks during a press conference outside of CCSD administrative building on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Clark County School District will provide details of tentative contract agreements with two employee bargaining units on Friday afternoon.

The district said in a news release that it will discuss the deals at a 3 p.m. news conference at its administrative center on West Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas.

One of the tentative agreements was reached with the Clark County Education Association, a teachers union that represents about 18,000 licensed educators. It was not immediately clear which other bargaining unit had reached a tentative agreement with the district.

Superintendent Jesus Jara was to be joined at the news conference by School Board Trustee Evelyn Garcia Morales, as well as CCEA President Marie Neisess and Executive Director John Vellardita.

The tentative agreements, which typically cover topics such as pay, benefits and working conditions, will be presented to the school board for approval, the district said. It did not provide a timeline.

Agreements also will need to be ratified by the unions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

