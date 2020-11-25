55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Education

CCSD asks parents, students, staff to complete annual survey

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 24, 2020 - 5:19 pm
 
The Clark County School District is asking parents, students and staff to complete its annual D ...
The Clark County School District is asking parents, students and staff to complete its annual Districtwide Parent/Guardian Survey. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School District is asking parents, students and staff to complete its annual Districtwide Parent/Guardian Survey, available now until 5 p.m. Dec. 18, at ccsd.net/survey.

The survey asks about safety, academics and school climate, according to a district press release, with responses used to “help make improvements to schools and increase parent/guardian engagement.”

Questions are available in English and Spanish and responses are confidential, though parents will be asked to provide their child’s student ID number and birth date or the name of their school to answer school-specific questions.

Answers can’t be linked to any student, parent or staff member, according to the district, and will be shared only in the aggregate.

Questions or concerns about the survey can be addressed to the district’s Assessment, Accountability, Research, and School Improvement Division at 702-799-1041, option 4.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Monolith discovery in Utah canyon prompts ‘planet’ warning
Monolith discovery in Utah canyon prompts ‘planet’ warning
2
Las Vegas mayor calls governor ‘a dictator’ after state ‘pause’ order
Las Vegas mayor calls governor ‘a dictator’ after state ‘pause’ order
3
Nevada entering ‘statewide pause’ during coronavirus pandemic
Nevada entering ‘statewide pause’ during coronavirus pandemic
4
Las Vegas landlords moving ahead with evictions despite CDC order
Las Vegas landlords moving ahead with evictions despite CDC order
5
Court certifies Biden’s win over Trump in Nevada
Court certifies Biden’s win over Trump in Nevada
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST