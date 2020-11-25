CCSD asks parents, students, staff to complete annual survey

The Clark County School District is asking parents, students and staff to complete its annual Districtwide Parent/Guardian Survey.

The Clark County School District is asking parents, students and staff to complete its annual Districtwide Parent/Guardian Survey, available now until 5 p.m. Dec. 18, at ccsd.net/survey.

The survey asks about safety, academics and school climate, according to a district press release, with responses used to “help make improvements to schools and increase parent/guardian engagement.”

Questions are available in English and Spanish and responses are confidential, though parents will be asked to provide their child’s student ID number and birth date or the name of their school to answer school-specific questions.

Answers can’t be linked to any student, parent or staff member, according to the district, and will be shared only in the aggregate.

Questions or concerns about the survey can be addressed to the district’s Assessment, Accountability, Research, and School Improvement Division at 702-799-1041, option 4.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.