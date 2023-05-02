78°F
Education

CCSD banker arrested after allegedly stealing $15k

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 2, 2023 - 4:05 pm
 
Updated May 2, 2023 - 4:33 pm
Cortland Hill (Clark County School District Police Department)
A Clark County School District employee was arrested Monday and faces five counts of theft for allegedly stealing approximately $15,000, according to school police.

Cortland Hill, 31, had been employed by the district as a banker since September. The school police investigation into Hill started at Advanced Technologies Academy in December, according to a statement from the Clark County School District Police Department.

Hill resigned and is no longer employed by the district, according to school police.

After Advanced Technologies Academy conducted backing audits, funds came up short, according to Lt. Bryan Zink. When this happened several times, the school reported it to police.

Court records show Hill faces three felony counts of theft and two misdemeanor theft counts and remains in custody.

Hill ran for a school board seat in 2020.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

