Education

CCSD begins accepting magnet school applications for next school year

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 21, 2022 - 12:52 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School District announced Friday that it’s accepting magnet school and change-of-school-assignment applications for next school year.

The application window remains open until Jan. 10, the district said in its announcement.

Under a policy change that affected families for the first time this school year, parents may enroll their child at a school outside their assigned attendance zone only if space is available.

For magnet schools, if there are more qualifying students who apply than available seats, a lottery will be conducted, the district said.

For the 2023-24 school year, the district is opening a new school — Northeast Career and Technical Academy.

The district also is accepting applications for its Central Technical Training Academy, which opened in August. Students who will be starting 11th grade may participate in construction technology and/or advanced manufacturing programs.

For information about applying for a change of school assignment and to find a list of schools with space available, visit itsyourchoice.ccsd.net/change-of-school-assignment.

For information about magnet school applications, visit magnet.ccsd.net.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.

