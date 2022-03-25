81°F
CCSD board hears from parents about school violence

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 24, 2022 - 5:08 pm
 
Updated March 24, 2022 - 6:13 pm
The Clark County School Board meets on March 24, 2022. (Jonah Dylan/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Clark County School Board meets on March 24, 2022. (Jonah Dylan/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School Board is meeting Thursday night, with many parents and residents expected to speak during public comment about the recent violence in area schools.

Thursday’s agenda includes budget items and a report on school police staffing. At the previous meeting, on March 10, trustees heard a presentation about school violence amid an increase in fights on campuses.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

