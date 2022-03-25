CCSD board hears from parents about school violence

The Clark County School Board is meeting Thursday night, with many parents and residents expected to speak during public comment about the recent violence in area schools.

The Clark County School Board meets on March 24, 2022. (Jonah Dylan/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Thursday’s agenda includes budget items and a report on school police staffing. At the previous meeting, on March 10, trustees heard a presentation about school violence amid an increase in fights on campuses.

