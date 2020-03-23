CCSD board holds emergency meeting on distance learning — LIVESTREAM

The Clark County School District Board will hold an emergency meeting Monday, the day that distance learning was supposed to begin at Nevada schools.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara answers questions after Gov. Steve Sisolak announced that CCSD schools will close beginning Monday due to coronavirus at the Sawyer Building on Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The Clark County School Board held an emergency meeting on Monday morning, the day that distance learning was supposed to begin at all schools in Nevada.

The Clark County School Watch blog reported Sunday night that Superintendent Jesus Jara had declined to sign an agreement with the Nevada Department of Education to certify that the district would be able to begin offering such a program Monday, saying that he would need to consult with the CCSD trustees first.

However, a distance learning item was not on the agenda as of 7:30 a.m. Instead, the emergency meeting included several items that would have been heard at a canceled March 26 meeting.

The Review-Journal has requested more information from the district.

Meanwhile, Gov. Steve Sisolak issued a news release early Monday stating that 16 of Nevada’s 17 school districts and all of Nevada’s charter schools submitted plans to the Nevada Department of Education and had been approved to continue or start distance education as of Monday.

CCSD had not yet submitted a proposal for distance education, or alternatively, an extended school year, it said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

