CCSD board holds last meeting before distance learning resumes — WATCH LIVE

The Clark County School Board will meet Thursday at 5 p.m. for the last time before schools virtually welcome students back on Aug. 24.

Clark County School District Administrative Center is seen in Las Vegas, Saturday, March 14, 2020. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The Clark County School Board will meet Thursday at 5 p.m. for the last time before schools virtually welcome students back on Aug. 24.

No updates by district official on preparations for the resumption of school via distance learning were on the agenda, but the topic is certain to be raised by parents in previously submitted public comment.

Board members were expected to hear an update on the district’s Human Capital Management System, the new payroll software that left employees short on pay last year.

They’re also expected to vote on three tech initiatives to help navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 outbreak:

— A $37 million grant to “purchase Chromebooks, iPads, GoGuardian, hot spots, and to contract with Achieve3000, Instructure, Amplified IT, and Nearpod to continue providing high-quality, educational services and increase distance education resources.”

— A $4.8 million purchase of services from Cox Communications.

— Another $1.8 million toward Kajeet internet hot spots to provide WiFi services to qualifying families.

In an addendum to the agenda, the school district indicated it wanted to discuss creation of a reimbursement program for Cox internet services. No details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.