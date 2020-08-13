96°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Education

CCSD board OKs nearly $44M in distance learning measures

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 13, 2020 - 4:27 pm
 
Updated August 14, 2020 - 7:11 am

The Clark County School Board met on Thursday for the last time before schools virtually welcome students back on Aug. 24 to approve a series of initiatives meant to improve students’ access to the internet and technology needed for distance learning.

Superintendent Jesus Jara also briefed the board that after state budget cuts were taken into account, the district is looking at a $40 million cut to school budgets, or about $125 per pupil.

Trustees granted approval for a plan to use $37 million in block grant funds to purchase Chromebooks, iPads and internet hotspots, as well as an additional $4.8 million in federal emergency relief funds to provide 20,000 Cox internet connections for qualifying students.

Another $1.8 million in grant or general funds was approved for the district to purchase Kajeet internet hotspots to provide Wi-Fi services to students who move frequently, or who live in areas without reliable internet service providers.

An emergency agenda addendum also sought the trustees’ approval for a new initiative announced this week that establishes a call center for families to contact if they need help accessing a Chromebook or internet service. The call center is meant to provide end-to-end service in getting families connected to the internet, said district Chief Operating Officer Mike Casey, as it had been previously reported that families dropped off before completing the process.

A district technology survey has reached approximately 217,000 of Clark County’s 320,000 students, he added. Approximately 84,000 students have reported a need for devices, according to Jara, while just over 19,000 reported needing internet access.

“If we don’t know the needs, we can’t address them,” Casey said.

The new agreement requires the district to put in place data-sharing agreements with the community partners who will operate the center, allowing limited access to student information available in the Infinite Campus student portal.

Trustee Chris Garvey expressed concern that the board has been asked to sign off on initiatives after they’ve effectively gone into place. The practice puts the board in “a continual box of ‘you have to approve it or you hurt kids,’” she said.

Trustee Linda Cavazos also emphasized the importance of keeping student information private.

The agenda did not include further updates on the preparations for resuming school via distance learning, but the topic was raised by parents and teachers in submitted public comment.

Board members also heard an update on the district’s Human Capital Management System, the new payroll software that left employees short on pay during the last school year.

An outside consultant hired to manage the fallout of the project, Mike Del Prado, reiterated that the system went live with functionality gaps that should have been reported, but that the situation was neither an indictment of the school district nor of its implementing partner.

Approximately 95 percent of the HCMS items that needed remediation have been addressed, Del Prado said.

The board also approved as part of the consent agenda $344,000 more to the construction of a new elementary school, after Clark County reported that it had mistakenly turned over a 15-foot parcel of land to the Bureau of Land Management. Trustee Danielle Ford asked if the district should have gotten a legal opinion before agreeing to foot such a bill.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
12 major Las Vegas hotel-casinos remain dark indefinitely
12 major Las Vegas hotel-casinos remain dark indefinitely
2
4-year-old girl rescued from burning vehicle in crash that left 3 dead
4-year-old girl rescued from burning vehicle in crash that left 3 dead
3
Prostitution suspect accused of stealing $90K cash from tourist
Prostitution suspect accused of stealing $90K cash from tourist
4
As Nevada coronavirus cases fall, King Sisolak readies new restrictions
As Nevada coronavirus cases fall, King Sisolak readies new restrictions
5
Las Vegas police arrest high school counselor on lewdness charges
Las Vegas police arrest high school counselor on lewdness charges
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Worker injured at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas - Video
A worker at Allegiant Stadium was injured Thursday morning, Aug. 13, in an incident involving a boom lift outside of the $2 billion facility. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Flamingo rollover crash
Las Vegas police investigate a rollover crash at the intersection of West Flamingo Road and Edmond Street on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Health district alleviates COVID-19 testing demands - Video
The Southern Nevada Health District is helping to alleviate COVID-19 testing demands by setting up smaller, pop-up neighborhood testing sites. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Neighborhood COVID-19 Testing Sites - Video
The Southern Nevada Health District is helping to alleviate COVID-19 testing demands buy setting up smaller, pop-up neighborhood testing sites. They are taking the weight off of the larger testing facilities, and providing more community based testing, especially in minority and senior communities hit hardest by the pandemic. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Goodwill provides ways for Las Vegas Valley families to save money - VIDEO
Goodwill is becoming the surprising place for families and job seekers to save money during the COVID-19 pandemic. We look at its safety measures and price out outfits for a family of four. (Angus Kelly and Carrie Roper/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fungus creating 'zombie' cicadas - Video
A “mind-control” fungus found in cicadas manipulates the insects into “zombies” that spread fungal spores, according to a researcher. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wells Fargo teams up with Three Square food bank - Video
Wells Fargo and Three Square food bank team up to help out those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronavirus cases triple at Henderson nursing home - VIDEO
The number of residents with COVID-19 at Lake Mead Health & Rehabilitation in Henderson tripled overnight, according to state data. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
National Nurses United organized the picket at St. Rose Dominican, Siena campus - Video
National Nurses United organized the picket outside of St. Rose Dominican in Henderson calling for more nurses to improve the ratio of nurses to patients. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Reveiw-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Opponents to Floyd Lamb Park barn conversion sue - VIDEO
Opponents of a plan to convert a historic hay barn at Floyd Lamb Park at Tule Springs into an event center are suing the city of Las Vegas and Councilwoman Michele Fiore to halt the project. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Doubling down with the Derricos - Video
North Las Vegas couple Deon and Karen Derrico and their 14 children will be featured on a TLC reality show "Doubling Down With the Derricos." The Derrico family and their children includes quintuplets, triplets, twins and singletons. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police give details on fatal crash near Las Vegas Strip - Video
A 16-year-old girl died and two other people were injured in a one-vehicle crash on Sands Avenue near Las Vegas Boulevard South on Monday morning, Aug. 3. (Glenn Puitt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
ICU nurse talks about staffing shortages with COVID-19 patients increasing - Video
A 92 percent occupancy rate might suggest that a hospital still has room for more patients. But the number, according to Las Vegas Valley ICU nurse Geoconda Hughes does not tell the whole story. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police investigate homicide.
Detectives were investigating a homicide in southwest Las Vegas on Friday morning. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada - Video
Secretary of Buffalo Soldiers Horse Cavalry Anne Monterio attends a service honoring Nevada’s African American veterans for the Second Annual Buffalo Soldiers Day in Nevada, at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Mob Museum makes hand sanitizer out of moonshine - Video
The Mob Museum's moonshine distillery has been making hand sanitizer in their underground facility for the past few months. Senior Educator Jim Zlomke shows how the FDA approved formula is made. (Cassie Soto/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
100 Dinners distribution in Las Vegas - Video
Food writer and lead organizer of Please Send Noodles, Kim Foster ,discusses preparing and distributing 100 meals for individuals of the community, at Foster’s home in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 25, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Eyewitness recounts man's drowning at Bellagio fountains - Video
Kayla Eklund said she called 911 Friday morning after she and her friend witnessed a man jump into the water at the Bellagio fountains. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Pedestrian killed when struck by a vehicle in south Las Vegas - Video
A man was struck and killed by a vehicle when he ran onto Las Vegas Boulevard South near Windmill Lane in south Las Vegas early Wednesday, July 22. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Lead investigator of local COVID-19 vaccine trial talks about hopeful outcomes - Video
Dr. Michael Levin, investigator for the phase three trial of the first COVID-19 vaccine developed in the U.S. by the National Institute of Health and Moderna Inc., talks about what health experts hope to learn from the trial. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Activists, union: Support only Black-owned businesses Monday - VIDEO
Social justice activists and a major labor union banded together Monday to keep attention on the Black Lives Matter movement. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
No Mask Nevada protests governor's mask mandate in Henderson - VIDEO
About 200 people gathered in Henderson on Saturday morning to protest Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mask mandate.The demonstration was organized by No Mask Nevada, a political action committee. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police: Mom Arrested in Fatal Crash Drove 121 MPH - VIDEO
A 23-year-old woman arrested Sunday night after a crash that killed her 1-year-old son was driving 121 mph at the time of the collision, according to a Las Vegas police report. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Owner of Mario’s West Side Market talks about his role in community - Video
Mario Berlanga, owner of Mario’s West Side Market, talks about his role in the community and his thoughts on the recent Black Lives Matter protests. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Trustees approve CCSD fall school reopening plan with caveat - VIDEO
In a marathon meeting Thursday night, Clark County School District trustees approved a plan to reopen schools this fall with the caveat that additional details about how to do so would come back before the board. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jara says time for debate is over on CCSD reopening plan - VIDEO
With pressure growing for the Clark County School District to modify its school reopening plan, Superintendent Jesus Jara said Tuesday that the time has come to move forward on the existing blueprint. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
RTC considers route changes as pandemic affects ridership, revenue - Video
Stung by a drop in public bus ridership because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada is considering systemwide service changes. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)v
Fireworks light up Las Vegas - Video
Las Vegas celebrated the Fourth of July with fireworks lighting up the entire valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fireworks in the Moapa sky - Video
Fireworks explode near Moapa Paiute Travel Plaza during Fourth of July festivities in Moapa, northwest of Las Vegas, on Saturday, July 4, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fourth of July fireworks at Plaza in downtown Las Vegas - Video
Fourth of July fireworks at the Plaza casino lit up the night sky in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Train carrying decommissioned nuclear reactor passes through Las Vegas - VIDEO
The train carrying a decommissioned nuclear reactor vessel from Southern California is passing through Las Vegas on Thursday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST
The pandemic predicament is spurring many parents to seek out at-home arrangements, and their h ...
Helping kids with online learning? Parents ready to pay
By Adam Hardy The Penny Hoarder

The school/home learing predicament is spurring many parents to seek out at-home arrangements, and their hunt is fueling demand for a host of teaching-related job opportunities.

Read More