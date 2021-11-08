CCSD board president may discuss report of Jara’s $2.65M demand — WATCH LIVE

Clark County School District Board President Linda Cavazos is addressing reporters Monday afternoon, potentially responding to a report that ousted Superintendent Jesus Jara is seeking a buyout of more than $2.65 million.

Clark County School Board President Linda Cavazos speaks during a press conference at the Parkdale Senior Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County School Board President Linda Cavazos speaks during a press conference at the Parkdale Senior Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Linda Cavazos, president of the Clark County School Board, scheduled a news briefing Monday afternoon, possibly to discuss a report that ousted Superintendent Jesus Jara is seeking more than $2.65 million to buy out the remainder of his contract and resolve harassment and retaliation allegations against the Board of Trustees.

Jara’s attorney, John Bailey, reportedly detailed the proposed settlement in a letter sent to the board’s legal counsel Mary-Anne Miller, KLAS Channel 8 reported. Bailey could not be reached for comment on Monday.

It is not clear when the letter was sent. Clark County School District spokesman Tod Story said the district did not have a copy of the letter and directed requests to the board.

Cavazos texted a Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter on Monday, saying there would be a news conference at 4:30 p.m. at the Clark County Library.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter. Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.