Education

CCSD board selects firm to help find new superintendent

UNLV seeks volunteers for Type 1 diabetes study
Judge grants petition to restore power to nonvoting CCSD board members
LV high school changing nickname, mascot as trademark deal ends
May 29, 2024 - 9:39 pm
 

The Clark County School District Board of School Trustees, seeking to appoint a new superintendent, decided Wednesday on a search firm to recommend a slate of qualified candidates for the office.

The board selected Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, which will negotiate with the school district’s purchasing department for a contract to conduct the search for a permanent replacement for former Superintendent Jesus Jara, who resigned in February.

The contact is to be brought in for approval by the board sometime in June, district officials stated.

Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates, based in Arlington Heights, Ill., specializes in searches for school district superintendents and other school system leaders, according to its website.

The position is currently held by Interim Superintendent Brenda Larsen-Mitchell.

Contact Jeff Burbank at jburbank@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0382. Follow him @JeffBurbank2 on X.

