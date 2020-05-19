CCSD board to hear presentation on district’s 2020-21 budget — LIVESTREAM

The Clark County School Board was to hear a presentation on the district’s final budget Monday, which includes a projected $37.8 million drop in operating revenue due to COVID-19.

Clark County School District (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School Board was to hear a presentation on the district’s final budget Monday, which includes a projected $37.8 million drop in operating revenue due to the economic effects of COVID-19.

The virtual meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Superintendent Jesus Jara said last week that the district has not yet received word from the Department of Education on how much it will be expected to cut under a directive from Gov. Steve Sisolak that all state agencies prepare for budget cuts of 4 percent to 14 percent.

Monday’s budget applies a projected 11.5 percent reduction to the Local School Support Tax and the Governmental Services Tax, which “aligns CCSD with the same impact experienced during the Great Recession,” according to the presentation.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.