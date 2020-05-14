CCSD board to hear update on payroll system issues — LIVESTREAM

At a virtual meeting starting at 5 p.m., trustees will hear an update on the $17 million systemthat caused thousands of employees to be shorted pay in January.

The Clark County School Board will hear an update Thursday night about a payroll software system that led to thousands of employees being shorted pay earlier this year.

Trustees meet at 5 p.m. for a virtual meeting, which will be streamed live online.

Among other agenda items, they’ll hear an update on the school district’s new $17 million Human Capital Management System that was rolled out in early January.

Issues with the software impacted 6,400 licensed teachers and 1,450 substitute teachers who didn’t receive their full pay in January. The district issued five checks to make up for shortages, but some employees reported they were still missing pay.

A presentation to the board will include updates on “fragmented collaboration” between implementing partners and CCSD, and a “lack of confidence in the use of the system,” according to meeting materials.

