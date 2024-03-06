CCSD board will consider next steps in superintendent search

Jesus Jara announced in late January that he intended to step down as the Clark County School District superintendent. His last day was Feb. 23.

The Clark County School Board is meeting Wednesday to consider the next steps in searching for a new permanent superintendent.

Jesus Jara announced in late January that he intended to leave his job after serving as the district’s top leader since 2018. His last day was Feb. 23.

Last month, the school board voted 5-2 to accept Jara’s conditional resignation and a $250,000 payout.

Brenda Larsen-Mitchell, who was previously deputy superintendent, was named interim superintendent.

A national search for a new permanent superintendent could take an estimated three to six months and cost between $60,000 and $100,000, according to meeting materials.

A local or state search could take one to two months and cost anywhere from $1,000 to $20,000.

The Clark County Education Association is planning a protest Wednesday outside the Greer Education Center where the school board meeting is taking place.

The teachers union is calling for a nationwide search for a new superintendent.

Public comments

About a hour before the meeting, about 30 CCEA members in matching shirts gathered on a public sidewalk outside the school district’s Greer Education Center, the meeting venue.

They chanted things like, “community voices… demand new choices” and “What do we want? New leaders. When do we want ‘em? Now.”

Some cars driving along Flamingo Road honked as they passed.

Matthew Totaro, a high school science teacher, was among the rally participants.

“The last six years under Dr. Jara were a disaster,” he said.

Interim Superintendent Brenda Larsen-Mitchell supported the same policies, Totaro said.

If it takes a nationwide search to get the best candidate, that’s what should be done, he said.

Totaro said that he’d ideally like to see the next superintendent be someone who knows Southern Nevada and the school district, but who is not from the “old regime.”

Call for national search

Hours before the meeting began Wednesday, 17 organizations issued a joint letter to the school board calling for a national search for a new superintendent.

“As you undoubtedly appreciate, the selection of the next Superintendent will have a major effect on the people we represent and our community at large,” the groups wrote. “In fact, choosing the next Superintendent may be one of the most consequential decisions you will make for years to come.”

The groups wrote they’re requesting a national search that’s inclusive of local candidates, to build transparency into the process, establish a minimum set of qualifications candidates must meet in order to be considered, and to allow for “robust community participation.”

The organizations that signed the letter are: ACLU of Nevada, Andre Agassi Foundation, Clark County Association of School Administrators and Professional-Technical Employees, Clark County Education Association, Council for a Better Nevada, The Englestad Foundation, Henderson Chamber of Commerce, Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce, Latin Chamber of Commerce, Nevada Community Foundation, Nevada Resort Association, Nevada State AFL-CIO, Retail Association of Nevada, Urban Chamber of Commerce, Vegas Chamber, Windsong Trust and Las Vegas Global Economic Alliance.

