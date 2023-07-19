CCSD cancels ‘Java with Jara’ event in Henderson due to union protests

An event was scheduled for Wednesday at Ramanos Mercato Italiano in Henderson’s Inspirada community, but the property owners and business requested the event not be held there.

Educators with the Clark County Education Association protest outside Superintendent Jesus Jara's Java with Jara event at Sambalatte on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Las Vegas. The union members chanted for hours, asking for contract negotiations, fair wages and more teachers. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Clark County School District canceled a “Java with Jara” community event Wednesday in Henderson in the wake of protests by the teachers union.

About 200 Clark County Education Association members protested Tuesday outside the Sambalatte coffee shop on South Rampart Boulevard in northwest Las Vegas. Inside, Superintendent Jesus Jara led the first in a series of community meetings.

Union officials said they were planning to protest at every “Java with Jara” event as the district and union remain embroiled in contentious contract negotiations.

A Java with Jara event was scheduled Wednesday at Ramanos Mercato Italiano in Henderson’s Inspirada community.

But two hours before the event was slated to begin, the district said in a news release that due to “ongoing bad faith, bullying tactics of harassment, and intimidation by CCEA leadership,” the property owners and business “respectfully requested that the event not be held there.”

The district said it will contact those who signed up to attend the event and the meeting will be rescheduled.

It also said Jara will continue meeting with community members and families to hear their feedback on the education of children.

“The ongoing tactics by the leadership of the CCEA, the teacher’s union, are causing businesses eager to host these conversations to have to worry about interruptions to their business operations,” the district said. “These underhanded tactics do not get teachers the raises they deserve but only serve to alienate members of the community wishing to dialogue with the superintendent while supporting local businesses.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.