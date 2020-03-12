CCSD cancels sports, extracurricular activities due to coronavirus

Clark County schools is immediately suspending all athletic events, assemblies and extra-curricular events until further notice over coronavirus fears, the district said Thursday.

Desert Oasis baseball players warm up during a light practice at the school in Las Vegas Wednesday, March 4, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County schools is immediately suspending all athletic events, assemblies and extra-curricular events until further notice over coronavirus fears, the district said Thursday.

Guidance sent to staff includes practices and events, though those scheduled toward the end of the school year like graduation ceremonies will be evaluated at a later date.

The memo also includes a series of other changes the district will be making, including removal of salad bars in cafeteria and restrictions on out-of-district consultants providing in-person services at CCSD.

The Safekey and After-School All-Stars programs will continue to operate, according to the district.

Thursday evening’s board meeting will be held as scheduled, according to the memo, but with only essential personnel presenting items at the meeting. The board room has been disinfected, and a livestream of the meeting will be available on the district’s website.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more information.

