Education

CCSD case settlement nearly $10M after parents allege teacher hit child

By and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 3, 2023 - 2:19 pm
 
Updated November 3, 2023 - 5:08 pm
Clark County School District administration building (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Clark County School Board is poised to approve a settlement of nearly $10 million with parents who alleged that a teacher hit their autistic child with a stick.

Joshua and Britten Wahrer filed a lawsuit in 2019 against the Clark County School District and their son’s former teacher, Melody Carter.

The settlement is listed on the School Board’s Thursday consent agenda, where multiple items are usually approved with one vote, for “discussion and possible action.”

No documents are posted with online meeting materials, and a note on the agenda has designated it as “confidential.”

The school district and attorneys for the family did not respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.

In March, the board approved a $5.45 million settlement in the case.

Carter, who was a teacher at Harmon Elementary, was arrested in June 2018 by the Clark County School District Police Department.

She was charged with felony child abuse, but that was later reduced to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct and then dismissed after she completed anger management counseling.

Carter separated from the school district in September 2018, the district said in March.

The student was 5 at the time.

Online court records show that the boy’s parents filed a complaint in May 2019 in Clark County District Court and then filed a petition for removal in June 2019 in federal court.

