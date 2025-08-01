78°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Education

CCSD classroom vacancies are nearly filled, officials say

Jennifer Varrato, CCSD director of employee onboarding & development, speaks during the CCS ...
Jennifer Varrato, CCSD director of employee onboarding & development, speaks during the CCSD new teacher kickoff (NTK) event on Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Newly hired teachers listen to a recorded message from the Clark County School District Superin ...
Newly hired teachers listen to a recorded message from the Clark County School District Superintendent Jhone Ebert during the CCSD new teacher kickoff (NTK) event on Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Foothill Hill High School marching band performs during the CCSD new teacher kickoff (NTK) even ...
Foothill Hill High School marching band performs during the CCSD new teacher kickoff (NTK) event on Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
CCSD Chief Human Resources Officer RoAnn Triana gives an update on educator recruitment and ret ...
CCSD Chief Human Resources Officer RoAnn Triana gives an update on educator recruitment and retention efforts at a press conference during the New Teacher Kickoff event on Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Cheyenne High School Principal, Anthony Nunez, speaks after CCSD Chief Human Resources Officer ...
Cheyenne High School Principal, Anthony Nunez, speaks after CCSD Chief Human Resources Officer RoAnn Triana, left, and Deputy Superintendent Dr. Jesse Welsh, right, gave an update on educator recruitment and retention efforts at a press conference during the New Teacher Kickoff event on Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Newly hired teachers for the Clark County schools chat befor the start of the CCSD new teacher ...
Newly hired teachers for the Clark County schools chat befor the start of the CCSD new teacher kickoff (NTK) event on Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Timothy Morales, left, who will be teaching at Spring Valley High School, Ma Fenella, center, a ...
Timothy Morales, left, who will be teaching at Spring Valley High School, Ma Fenella, center, and Cristine Lawan, who both will teach at Canyon Springs High School, attend the New Teacher Kickoff event on Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
CCSD Deputy Superintendent Dr. Jesse Welsh gives an update on educator recruitment and retentio ...
CCSD Deputy Superintendent Dr. Jesse Welsh gives an update on educator recruitment and retention efforts at a press conference as Chief Human Resources Officer RoAnn Triana, right, looks on during the New Teacher Kickoff event on Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
The 2025-2026 new teacher planner books are displayed during the CCSD new teacher kickoff (NTK) ...
The 2025-2026 new teacher planner books are displayed during the CCSD new teacher kickoff (NTK) event on Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Newly hired teachers for the Clark County schools chat befor the start of the CCSD new teacher ...
Newly hired teachers for the Clark County schools chat befor the start of the CCSD new teacher kickoff (NTK) event on Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
CCSD police unveil wellness outreach office for officers, social workers
The Ivy School founder Kimberly Jackson was in Atlanta on Tuesday for a fellowship with New Orl ...
Proposed Clark County public charter school founder receives $40K investment
Lawsuit: Incoming UNR freshman drugged, raped at orientation
‘Pay attention’: CCSD tackles traffic safety as new school year looms
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2025 - 5:00 am
 

Sabine Lamay started her career with the Clark County School District as an assistant in special education.

Eight years later, she is about to start her first year as a sixth grade English language resource teacher at Grant Sawyer Middle School.

“I knew there was a need for special education teachers,” Lamay said.

Of 280 vacancies at the district as of July 21, a large number are positions in special education, RoAnn Triana, chief human resources officer, said Tuesday during a teacher recruitment and retention event at M Resort in Henderson.

“Nationwide this is a very tough field to fill,” she said. “We are looking at alternate ways to certify them.”

On the first day of school in 2024, the district had 1,034 vacancies.

Lamay said she found the Public Education Foundation’s Teacher Fastrack program through district emails seeking people interested in becoming licensed teachers. That program paid for her to go back to school and prepared her to go on to UNLV’s Teacher Apprenticeship Program, which allows students to continue working in their school jobs as they work toward teacher licensure.

“It’s one year straight. It’s rigorous. There’s no time off,” Lamay said. “It was difficult, but it was worth it.”

Her story is an example of just one of the district’s efforts to recruit and retain teachers.

Recruitment and retention efforts

When the new school year starts on Aug. 11, 97 percent of classrooms are expected to have licensed teachers, with a starting salary of $57,471, Deputy Superintendent Jesse Welsh said in a news conference during the event.

“While we know that this team will not stop working until we have a licensed teacher in every single classroom,” he said, “we want to recognize the significant progress that we have made as a district.”

The district has hired over 450 more licensed educators than last year, with over 2,700 total teachers in the district this year, Triana said. Teachers joined the district from all over the country with some even coming from outside the United States.

District officials also touted a high rate of teachers remaining in CCSD. Triana said that most recent data showed a 94.4 percent teacher retention rate. In comparison, last year the Review-Journal reported a 93 percent retention rate.

“This is a result of the salary increases and incentives we’ve been able to implement, high quality instructional materials, rigorous professional learning, and the positive teaching and learning environments schools and departments have been able to cultivate throughout the district,” she said.

Contact Megan Howard at mhoward@reviewjournal.com. Follow her on X at @meganmhxward.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES