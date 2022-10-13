CCSD could get up to 30 police officers for middle schools

School Board trustees will consider Thursday whether to authorize a grant application for a Department of Justice hiring program.

Clark County School District Police Department vehicle (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Principal Darryl Wyatt speaks during an interview at Bailey Middle School in Las Vegas on May 11, 2022, while several teachers look on. Wyatt said he is in favor of a plan to assign police officers to middle school campuses. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Clark County School District Police Department hopes to hire up to 30 officers to assign to middle school campuses.

School Board trustees will consider Thursday whether to authorize a grant application for the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services hiring program.

It comes as the school district has taken other recent steps to address school violence, including emergency security measures at high schools such as additional perimeter fencing, a single point of entry and upgraded security cameras.

“Having CCSDPD officers assigned to middle schools will enhance school safety and provide visibility on campuses with the goal of ‘prevention through presence’ and the development of positive and healthy relationships between students and law enforcement,” according to meeting materials posted online.

If the program moves forward, it’s unclear when officers would begin their assignments at middle schools or which campuses would be affected.

Currently, each high school has two officers assigned to it. No officers are assigned to elementary or middle schools, but patrol officers can respond to them.

School police declined to comment on the proposal until after Thursday’s School Board meeting.

An application for federal funding was already submitted in order to meet a deadline, according to online meeting materials. If the agenda item isn’t approved, the application will be withdrawn.

The item is on the School Board’s consent agenda — multiple items considered routine business that are typically approved in one batch vote without discussion.

If approved, federal money would partially pay for up to 30 entry-level, full-time police officers for three years. After the grant ends, the school district would be required to continue each officer’s employment for at least one year.

The program would cost about $3.75 million, with a potential impact to the school district’s general fund of nearly $3.5 million, according to meeting materials.

Darryl Wyatt, principal at Bailey Middle School in Las Vegas, said he hopes the agenda item is approved.

He said his campus has issues on a “pretty regular basis” — two or three times a week and sometimes, even more frequently — that require police assistance.

That includes responding to active situations such as a fight in progress or taking a police report for something that previously happened, he said.

Currently, the school calls police dispatch when assistance is needed, Wyatt said.

He also said he has a cellphone number for a sergeant in the area and that when situations arise, that official is able to dispatch someone more quickly.

Having a police officer on campus would allow for a faster response time and help deter some situations, Wyatt said.

He said things have changed since students returned to campus for in-person classes following a year of distance learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. He noted that there’s “just more aggression and hostility.”

And it’s not just students, Wyatt said, adding that some parents try to go to classrooms when they shouldn’t, and seek to bypass policies and procedures.

He said he expects it could be a long process, though, before officers actually arrive on middle school campuses, since the hiring process and training would take many months.

The sooner officers are assigned to middle school campuses, Wyatt said, the better.

