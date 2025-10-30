77°F
CCSD cuts jobs amid enrollment decline

Clark County School District administration building. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 30, 2025 - 10:59 am
 

The Clark County School District has announced a reduction in force with plans to lay off at least six licensed employees, according to a letter sent to school district members Wednesday.

In the letter, chief human resources officer RoAnn Triana wrote that declining school district enrollment caused reduced school budgets, necessitating licensed employee reductions. Licensed professionals include teachers, school nurses and school counselors, among other jobs.

“This fall, CCSD’s student enrollment for the 2025-26 school year came in even lower than originally projected. Schools with lower-than-expected enrollment were recently required to make budget reductions, which have led to staffing reductions,” Triana wrote.

The school district held a licensed personnel involuntary transfer meeting which resulted in six employees being “unable to select a position,” Triana wrote. She added that the school district will follow the reduction in force provisions mandated by state law and the negotiated agreement with the Clark County Education Association.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal previously reported that the school district estimated an enrollment of 285,707 students heading into the start of the school year. The school district calculated actual enrollment to be 277,803 on Aug. 27, the “count day” which determines school funding for the rest of the year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Spencer Levering at slevering@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253.

