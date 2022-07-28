88°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Education

CCSD details new safety measures for upcoming school year — WATCH LIVE

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 28, 2022 - 10:37 am
 
Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Ve ...
Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County School District leaders are providing an update on new safety measures in place for the upcoming school year, including upgraded camera systems on buses.

The announcement comes after the district, the fifth-largest in the country, experienced a spate of violence at its schools last year as students returned to their first full year of in-person instruction since the start of the pandemic.

The series of violent acts culminated in the brutal beating and sexual assault of an Eldorado High School teacher in April.

The attack prompted the district to unveil new safety measures, including increased police presence in and around district schools and an instant alert system for teachers and staff to call for help to their location or trigger a campuswide emergency lockdown.

The first day of classes for the 2022-2023 school year will be Aug. 8.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Lorraine Longhi at 702-387-5298 or llonghi@reviewjournal.com. Follow her @lolonghi on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Mark Wahlberg buys land in wealthy Summerlin community
Mark Wahlberg buys land in wealthy Summerlin community
2
Retail complex on Strip could be torn down next month
Retail complex on Strip could be torn down next month
3
CARTOONS: This is one thing Democrats really can’t afford
CARTOONS: This is one thing Democrats really can’t afford
4
Another round of monsoonal storms hits Las Vegas Valley
Another round of monsoonal storms hits Las Vegas Valley
5
More human remains found at Lake Mead
More human remains found at Lake Mead
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
UNLV study finds calls for gun control after mass shootings
By / RJ

A researcher with Brookings Mountain West at UNLV reviewed more than a million Tweets responding to the mass shooting in Buffalo, Uvalde and Highland Park. She sorted users based on self-reported political affiliations and examined their statements.