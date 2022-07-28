CCSD details new safety measures for upcoming school year — WATCH LIVE

Clark County School District leaders are providing an update on new safety measures in place for the upcoming school year.

Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County School District leaders are providing an update on new safety measures in place for the upcoming school year, including upgraded camera systems on buses.

The announcement comes after the district, the fifth-largest in the country, experienced a spate of violence at its schools last year as students returned to their first full year of in-person instruction since the start of the pandemic.

The series of violent acts culminated in the brutal beating and sexual assault of an Eldorado High School teacher in April.

The attack prompted the district to unveil new safety measures, including increased police presence in and around district schools and an instant alert system for teachers and staff to call for help to their location or trigger a campuswide emergency lockdown.

The first day of classes for the 2022-2023 school year will be Aug. 8.

