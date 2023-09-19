93°F
Education

CCSD educator named ‘Nevada Teacher of the Year’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2023 - 2:11 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

High school English teacher Laura Jeanne Penrod was named “Nevada Teacher of the Year” during a surprise ceremony Tuesday.

Penrod was recognized at Southwest Career and Technical Academy, a magnet high school in Las Vegas.

Gov. Joe Lombardo, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert and Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara were among those in attendance.

Penrod will represent Nevada in the 2024 National Teacher of the Year competition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on X.

