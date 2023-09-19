CCSD educator named ‘Nevada Teacher of the Year’

A surprise ceremony was held Tuesday in Las Vegas to recognize a high school English teacher as “Nevada Teacher of the Year.”

High school English teacher Laura Jeanne Penrod was named “Nevada Teacher of the Year” during a surprise ceremony Tuesday.

Penrod was recognized at Southwest Career and Technical Academy, a magnet high school in Las Vegas.

Gov. Joe Lombardo, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert and Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara were among those in attendance.

Penrod will represent Nevada in the 2024 National Teacher of the Year competition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

