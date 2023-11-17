CCSD graduation rate increases for second straight year

The Clark County School District reported a better high school graduation rate than the state of Nevada as a whole.

Clark High School students during a graduation ceremony at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, May 27, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The Clark County School District had a nearly 82 percent graduation rate for the class of 2023 — higher than the statewide average.

The Nevada Department of Education released high school graduation data Wednesday, and the school district announced its rate Thursday.

The district had an 81.5 percent four-year graduation rate, with 21,675 students earning a diploma, according to a news release.

“Student performance improves when systems of instruction align to research-based curriculum and support,” Superintendent Jesus Jara said in the release. “With a focus on our students, our educators, administrators, and staff all contribute to improving results. I am proud of the performance reflected in these numbers.”

Jara said the district also remains committed to addressing COVID-19 pandemic-related impacts.

It’s the second consecutive year the district saw a graduation rate increase. The district had rates of 81.31 percent in 2022 and 80.94 percent in 2021.

But graduation rates haven’t recovered compared with pre-pandemic levels. In 2019, for example, the district’s rate was 85.8 percent.

This year, the district — which had nearly 70 percent of the state’s high school graduates — outperformed the statewide average of 81.39 percent.

Career and technical education students had a 96.46 percent graduation rate.

The district also saw an increase in the number of students earning a college and career readiness diploma — 5,960 this year compared with 4,194 in 2019, according to the release.

In total, 21 high schools had a graduation rate above 95 percent for the class of 2023.

And seven schools had a 100 percent graduation rate: Advanced Technologies Academy, Burk Horizon Southwest, College of Southern Nevada East, College of Southern Nevada South, College of Southern Nevada West, East Career and Technical Academy and Mission High School.

