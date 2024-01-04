58°F
Education

CCSD hiring bus drivers at weekend job fair

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 4, 2024 - 2:20 pm
 
A school bus sits in front of Durango High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Clark County School District Transportation Department is hosting a job fair for bus drivers on Saturday.

The job fair, hosted at Arville Bus Yard, 4499 Arville St., will be from 8 a.m. to noon, the district said in a news release Thursday.

Additional job fairs are scheduled for Feb. 3 and March 2, according to the school district.

Bus drivers’ salary begins at $24.28 an hour. CCSD also provides paid training and helps applicants get a proper license.

To apply for a position, visit transportation.ccsd.net/driving-our-future/.

