CCSD hiring bus drivers at weekend job fair

The Clark County School District Transportation Department is hosting a job fair for bus drivers on Saturday.

The job fair, hosted at Arville Bus Yard, 4499 Arville St., will be from 8 a.m. to noon, the district said in a news release Thursday.

Additional job fairs are scheduled for Feb. 3 and March 2, according to the school district.

Bus drivers’ salary begins at $24.28 an hour. CCSD also provides paid training and helps applicants get a proper license.

To apply for a position, visit transportation.ccsd.net/driving-our-future/.