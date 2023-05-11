CCSD honors top employees during new awards ceremony

Demeasa Heard from Sedway Middle School was named the Clark County School District’s “Teacher of the Year” during an awards ceremony Wednesday at the South Point.

Demeasa Heard from Sedway Middle School was named the Clark County School District’s Teacher of the Year during an awards ceremony Wednesday night.

The district recognized more than 800 nominees during its inaugural Evening of Excellence Starlight Awards at the South Point.

“This event honored stellar employees who go above and beyond as well as dedicate their time and energy to drive student success,” the district said in a news release.

Belinda Strong from Lynch Elementary School was named Support Professional of the Year.

Heard and Strong were each surprised with a new vehicle donated by United Nissan, the district said.

The awards ceremony was funded through sponsorships by more than 40 members of the business community.

Here are the winners:

— Teacher of the Year: Demeasa Heard, Sedway Middle School

— Support Professional of the Year: Belinda Strong, Lynch Elementary School

— Licensed Specialist of the Year: Tod Young, Variety School

— Principal of the Year: Melissa Roehm, Whitney Elementary School

— Central Office Administrator of the Year: Amber Rideout, transportation director

