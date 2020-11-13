CCSD hopes to bring hybrid plan back to school board in December

The school board didn’t vote Thursday night on bringing students back to campuses in January under a hybrid model.

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidttt

Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara told reporters Friday the goal is to bring a hybrid transition plan back to the school board in December, but he can’t provide a specific date for when students would return to classrooms.

On Thursday night, the school board didn’t take action on a plan to bring students back to campuses in January and employees back to work sites Dec. 1. They cited concerns such as a fall spike in COVID-19 case numbers.

Jara said he hopes the district can bring children back to campuses “when health data allows it” and district officials are still looking at January. The school board has a regular meeting scheduled for Dec. 10.

Jara said the recent increase in the COVID-19 positivity rate gave him pause and that Gov. Steve Sisolak’s “Stay at Home 2.0” recommendation earlier this week was the right thing to do.

The school district — which has about 307,000 students and 40,000 employees — has operated under fully distance learning since late August, with the exception of seven rural schools. The district released a 205-page hybrid learning transition plan earlier this week.

The hybrid model calls for students to attend classes in person two days a week and via distance education three days a week. Rural schools and small urban schools that could accommodate social distancing and abide by all health measures could get permission to provide full-time in-person classes. And families would have the option of continuing with fully distance education.

As for the hybrid transition plan, Jara said Friday it’s “a very solid plan” that has all of the necessary safety measures. Jara said the hybrid model itself won’t change much given U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, and the need to ensure social distancing in school buildings.

Based on feedback from school board trustees, he said: “We have to improve the distance education program.” He said standardizing some expectations across the entire school district is something he heard “loud and clear” during the school board meeting.

Jara also addressed questions about student mental health concerns and said there have been 11 suicides among school district students this school year.

Jara said the mental health of students and employees is a priority for the district, noting the goal is to increase access to resources and provide support across all schools.

