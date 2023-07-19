CCSD hosting hiring events for school crossing guards

School crossing guards typically work one hour in the morning and one hour in the afternoon.

Crossing Guard Connie Walsh helps a student cross the street at Warren Elementary School in Las Vegas Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Clark County is holding hiring events next week for school crossing guards.

Crossing guards are paid $16 per hour in unincorporated Clark County, as well as Las Vegas and North Las Vegas, the county said in a news release.

Guards are typically assigned close to where they live. They work one hour in the morning and one hour in the afternoon, but school hours vary.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old, pass an agility and balance test and undergo fingerprinting.

Local governments in the Las Vegas Valley contract with All City Management Services for crossing guards.

Applicants who plan to attend a hiring event should bring two forms of identification or a valid U.S. passport.

Here’s a list of hiring events:

— 10 a.m.-noon, July 24 at Rainbow Library, 3150 N. Buffalo Drive in Las Vegas

— 10 a.m.-noon, July 25 at Mission Hills Park, 551 E. Mission Drive in Henderson

— 10 a.m.-noon, July 26 at Sahara West Library, 9600 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas

— 10 a.m.-noon, July 27 at Freedom Park, 3051 E. Washington Ave. in Las Vegas

— 10 a.m.-noon, July 28 at ACMS Office, 4775 W. Teco Ave. No. 235 in Las Vegas

Those who can’t attend a hiring event can also apply online at acmssafety.com/careers.

Applicants are asked to include their zip code in the comments section on the application.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.