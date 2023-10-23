CCSD internet restored after days-long outage

The Clark County School District says the outage was unrelated to a recently reported cybersecurity incident.

Clark County School District administration building (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School District’s internet service was fully restored early Monday morning, and the district says the outage was unrelated to a recently reported cybersecurity incident.

On Friday, the district experienced an internet outage. Classes were held as scheduled, but the district said in a message to parents that there could be bus transportation delays.

The Cox Communications outage affected the district and other businesses.

The district said in a Monday statement to the Las Vegas Review-Journal: “The interruption in internet service was unrelated to the cybersecurity incident involving the compromised email account.”

Last week, the district announced it was affected by a “cybersecurity incident impacting its email environment” that happened around Oct. 5 and that a “comprehensive assessment” is ongoing.

The district said a “construction-related incident” interrupted internet service late Thursday evening, affecting all staff and students Friday.

Cox spokesperson Susie Black-Manriquez wrote in a Monday email to the Review-Journal: “Crews from Cox and our subcontractors worked through the weekend and repairs were completed at 1:30 a.m. this morning. At 4 a.m. today, Cox received verification that all CCSD circuits were up and running.”

An investigation is ongoing, she wrote, but there was third-party construction-related damage to underground fiber in the Spring Valley area.

Update on cybersecurity incident

The district hasn’t released details about the cause of the cybersecurity incident earlier this month and what information may have been compromised.

In response to the incident, the district has limited access to Google Workspace, meaning it can only be used at schools and administrative buildings.

The district also implemented a forced password change for students. But some students haven’t been able to change their email passwords or access online class materials.

The district said Monday: “As schools continue working to reset student and staff account passwords, delays are occurring due to the volume of requests.”

Requirements to reset staff passwords are being extended until 5 p.m. Wednesday “to accommodate these capacity issues,” the district said.

