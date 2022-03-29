CCSD introduces disciplinary measures in response to school violence

Clark County School District officials held a press conference Tuesday morning to discuss efforts to increase school safety amid growing concerns about reports of violence on school campuses.

Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School District will implement new disciplinary actions, including expulsion for students who engage in fighting, and a single point of entry for schools in response to concerns over violence on school campuses.

District officials unveiled the new disciplinary measures in a press conference Tuesday following increased reports of violence throughout the district in recent weeks.

CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus F. Jara and other district officials acknowledged that parents and students are carrying anxieties and trauma following the last two years of the pandemic.

“While violence in schools is not a new phenomenon, the level of violence we are seeing is much worse,” Board Trustee Evelyn Garcia Morales said. “On behalf of the board, we want to let you know that we hear our community loud and clear.”

The district has seen over 1,000 logged citations and arrests since January, CCSD Police Chief Henry Blackeye said Tuesday.

The district will begin recommending students for expulsion over physical altercations and fighting that results in significant campus disruptions, Jara said.

The district will re-implement an expulsion review board beginning Tuesday, he said. Students who bring firearms to campus or that are involved in significant campus disruptions will be referred to the board.

The district will also be enforcing and funding one point of entry on campuses in the coming weeks, including on campuses with open layouts and multiple points of entry.

Students recommended for expulsion will be referred to academic centers, Nevada Learning Academy, the Lighthouse, and Acceleration Academy, according to Jara.

Last month, a video of a student at Las Vegas High School punching a classmate multiple times during class was viewed thousands of times, according to the ACLU. Earlier this month, Desert Oasis High School was locked down for two consecutive days after several fights broke out, culminating in the arrest of a man, a juvenile and nine juvenile citations.

“We know that our kids are struggling because of the stress, anxieties and isolation of the pandemic, but violence is not and will never be the answer,” Jara said. “Should students and adults result to violence on our campus, we will remove them and hold them accountable according to our discipline code of conduct.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.