CCSD is rebuilding more than 30 schools. Here’s how old they are

Projects are planned over the next decade and are part of the Clark County School District’s 2015 Capital Improvement Program.

About 30 aging Clark County schools will be replaced with new facilities over the next decade.

Projects are through the Clark County School District’s 2015 Capital Improvement Program that allows for issuing bonds to pay for facility needs.

Typically, a replacement school is built on an existing campus and the old building is demolished once the new one is complete.

School employees and students are often temporarily displaced — such as to a “swing” campus like the old Fyfe Elementary School in central Las Vegas — while construction is underway.

To decide which schools to replace, the district considers factors like the building’s physical condition, its ability to support the curriculum and the costs of renovating versus building a new facility.

The district uses a facility condition database to screen schools that are more than 40 years old or need extensive repair.

Here are planned replacement school projects, listed by the year they’re scheduled to open, according to a May update to the district’s Bond Oversight Committee. The information was based on the status of projects as of March. Phased replacement schools and projects already completed aren’t included in the list below.

2024

Thomas Elementary School

When current building opened: 1963

Address: 1560 Cherokee Lane in Las Vegas

Project status: Under construction

Estimated cost: $45.9 million

Mountain View Elementary School

When current building opened: 1954

Address: 4497 Kell Lane in Las Vegas

Project status: In design — over budget

Estimated cost: $45.5 million

Red Rock Elementary School

When current building opened: 1955

Address: 408 Upland Blvd. in Las Vegas

Project status: In design — over budget

Estimated cost: $46.2 million

2025

Bracken Elementary School

When current building opened: 1961

Address: 1200 N. 27th St. in Las Vegas

Project status: Planning

Estimated cost: $35 million

Dearing Elementary School

When current building opened: 1963

Address: 3046 S. Ferndale Ave. in Las Vegas

Project status: In design — over budget

Estimated cost: $42.6 million

Hancock Elementary School

When current building opened: 1964

Address: 1661 Lindell Road in Las Vegas

Project status: Planning

Estimated cost: $52.5 million

Brinley Middle School

When current building opened: 1967

Address: 2480 Maverick St. in Las Vegas

Project status: In design — over budget

Estimated cost: $101.1 million

Garside Middle School

When current building opened: 1962

Address: 300 S. Torrey Pines Drive in Las Vegas

Project status: In design — over budget

Estimated cost: $100.1 million

Woodbury Middle School

When current building opened: 1972

Address: 3875 E. Harmon Ave. in Las Vegas

Project status: In design — over budget

Estimated cost: $98.1 million

2026

Helen Smith Elementary School

When current building opened: 1974

Address: 7101 Pinedale Ave. in Las Vegas

Project status: Planning

Estimated cost: $35 million

Wengert Elementary School

When current building opened: 1971

Address: 2001 Winterwood Blvd. in Las Vegas

Project status: Planning

Estimated cost: $35 million

Von Tobel Middle School

When current building opened: 1965

Address: 2436 N. Pecos Road in Las Vegas

Project status: In design — over budget

Estimated cost: $95.7 million

2027

Stewart School

When current building opened: 1972

Address: 2375 East Viking Road in Las Vegas

Project status: Planning

Estimated cost: $35 million

Kelly Elementary School

When current building opened: 1960

Address: 1900 N. J St. in Las Vegas

Project status: Planning

Estimated cost: $35 million

Indian Springs Elementary/Middle/High School

When current building opened: 1952

Address: 400 Sky Road in Indian Springs

Project status: Planning

Estimated cost: $100 million

Brown Junior High School

When current building opened: 1982

Address: 307 N. Cannes St. in Henderson

Project status: Planning

Estimated cost: $85 million

Cashman Middle School

When current building opened: 1965

Address: 4622 W. Desert Inn Road in Las Vegas

Project status: Planning

Estimated cost: $85 million

Converting Robison Middle School into a choice high school

When current building opened: 1973

Address: 825 Marion Drive in Las Vegas

Project status: Planning

Estimated cost: $85 million

2028

Tomiyasu Elementary School

When current building opened: 1974

Address: 5445 Annie Oakley Drive in Las Vegas

Project status: Planning

Estimated cost: $35 million

Bridger Middle School

When current building opened: 1959

Address: 2505 N. Bruce St. in North Las Vegas

Project status: Planning

Estimated cost: $85 million

Gibson Middle School

When current building opened: 1962

Address: 3900 W. Washington Ave. in Las Vegas

Project status: Planning

Estimated cost: $85 million

Knudson Middle School

When current building opened: 1961

Address: 2400 Atlantic St. in Las Vegas

Project status: Planning

Estimated cost: $85 million

2029

Cahlan Elementary School

When current building opened: 1963

Address: 2801 Fort Sumter Drive in North Las Vegas

Project status: Planning

Estimated cost: $35 million

Guinn Middle School

When current building opened: 1978

Address: 4150 S. Torrey Pines Drive in Las Vegas

Project status: Planning

Estimated cost: $85 million

2030

Diskin Elementary School

When current building opened: 1973

Address: 4220 Ravenwood Drive in Las Vegas

Project status: Planning

Estimated cost: $35 million

Rowe Elementary School

When current building opened: 1964

Address: 4338 S. Bruce St. in Las Vegas

Project status: Planning

Estimated cost: $35 million

Herron Elementary School

When current building opened: 1963

Address: 2421 N. Kenneth Road in North Las Vegas

Project status: Planning

Estimated cost: $35 million

Hyde Park Middle School

When current building opened: 1957

Address: 900 Hinson St. in Las Vegas

Project status: Planning

Estimated cost: $85 million

2031

Cannon Junior High School

When current building opened: 1976

Address: 5850 Euclid Ave. in Las Vegas

Project status: Planning

Estimated cost: $85 million

2034

Orr Middle School

When current building opened: 1965

Address: 1562 E. Katie Ave. in Las Vegas

Project status: Planning

Estimated cost: $85 million

