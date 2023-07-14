CCSD is rebuilding more than 30 schools. Here’s how old they are
Projects are planned over the next decade and are part of the Clark County School District’s 2015 Capital Improvement Program.
About 30 aging Clark County schools will be replaced with new facilities over the next decade.
Projects are through the Clark County School District’s 2015 Capital Improvement Program that allows for issuing bonds to pay for facility needs.
Typically, a replacement school is built on an existing campus and the old building is demolished once the new one is complete.
School employees and students are often temporarily displaced — such as to a “swing” campus like the old Fyfe Elementary School in central Las Vegas — while construction is underway.
To decide which schools to replace, the district considers factors like the building’s physical condition, its ability to support the curriculum and the costs of renovating versus building a new facility.
The district uses a facility condition database to screen schools that are more than 40 years old or need extensive repair.
Here are planned replacement school projects, listed by the year they’re scheduled to open, according to a May update to the district’s Bond Oversight Committee. The information was based on the status of projects as of March. Phased replacement schools and projects already completed aren’t included in the list below.
2024
Thomas Elementary School
When current building opened: 1963
Address: 1560 Cherokee Lane in Las Vegas
Project status: Under construction
Estimated cost: $45.9 million
Mountain View Elementary School
When current building opened: 1954
Address: 4497 Kell Lane in Las Vegas
Project status: In design — over budget
Estimated cost: $45.5 million
Red Rock Elementary School
When current building opened: 1955
Address: 408 Upland Blvd. in Las Vegas
Project status: In design — over budget
Estimated cost: $46.2 million
2025
Bracken Elementary School
When current building opened: 1961
Address: 1200 N. 27th St. in Las Vegas
Project status: Planning
Estimated cost: $35 million
Dearing Elementary School
When current building opened: 1963
Address: 3046 S. Ferndale Ave. in Las Vegas
Project status: In design — over budget
Estimated cost: $42.6 million
Hancock Elementary School
When current building opened: 1964
Address: 1661 Lindell Road in Las Vegas
Project status: Planning
Estimated cost: $52.5 million
Brinley Middle School
When current building opened: 1967
Address: 2480 Maverick St. in Las Vegas
Project status: In design — over budget
Estimated cost: $101.1 million
Garside Middle School
When current building opened: 1962
Address: 300 S. Torrey Pines Drive in Las Vegas
Project status: In design — over budget
Estimated cost: $100.1 million
Woodbury Middle School
When current building opened: 1972
Address: 3875 E. Harmon Ave. in Las Vegas
Project status: In design — over budget
Estimated cost: $98.1 million
2026
Helen Smith Elementary School
When current building opened: 1974
Address: 7101 Pinedale Ave. in Las Vegas
Project status: Planning
Estimated cost: $35 million
Wengert Elementary School
When current building opened: 1971
Address: 2001 Winterwood Blvd. in Las Vegas
Project status: Planning
Estimated cost: $35 million
Von Tobel Middle School
When current building opened: 1965
Address: 2436 N. Pecos Road in Las Vegas
Project status: In design — over budget
Estimated cost: $95.7 million
2027
Stewart School
When current building opened: 1972
Address: 2375 East Viking Road in Las Vegas
Project status: Planning
Estimated cost: $35 million
Kelly Elementary School
When current building opened: 1960
Address: 1900 N. J St. in Las Vegas
Project status: Planning
Estimated cost: $35 million
Indian Springs Elementary/Middle/High School
When current building opened: 1952
Address: 400 Sky Road in Indian Springs
Project status: Planning
Estimated cost: $100 million
Brown Junior High School
When current building opened: 1982
Address: 307 N. Cannes St. in Henderson
Project status: Planning
Estimated cost: $85 million
Cashman Middle School
When current building opened: 1965
Address: 4622 W. Desert Inn Road in Las Vegas
Project status: Planning
Estimated cost: $85 million
Converting Robison Middle School into a choice high school
When current building opened: 1973
Address: 825 Marion Drive in Las Vegas
Project status: Planning
Estimated cost: $85 million
2028
Tomiyasu Elementary School
When current building opened: 1974
Address: 5445 Annie Oakley Drive in Las Vegas
Project status: Planning
Estimated cost: $35 million
Bridger Middle School
When current building opened: 1959
Address: 2505 N. Bruce St. in North Las Vegas
Project status: Planning
Estimated cost: $85 million
Gibson Middle School
When current building opened: 1962
Address: 3900 W. Washington Ave. in Las Vegas
Project status: Planning
Estimated cost: $85 million
Knudson Middle School
When current building opened: 1961
Address: 2400 Atlantic St. in Las Vegas
Project status: Planning
Estimated cost: $85 million
2029
Cahlan Elementary School
When current building opened: 1963
Address: 2801 Fort Sumter Drive in North Las Vegas
Project status: Planning
Estimated cost: $35 million
Guinn Middle School
When current building opened: 1978
Address: 4150 S. Torrey Pines Drive in Las Vegas
Project status: Planning
Estimated cost: $85 million
2030
Diskin Elementary School
When current building opened: 1973
Address: 4220 Ravenwood Drive in Las Vegas
Project status: Planning
Estimated cost: $35 million
Rowe Elementary School
When current building opened: 1964
Address: 4338 S. Bruce St. in Las Vegas
Project status: Planning
Estimated cost: $35 million
Herron Elementary School
When current building opened: 1963
Address: 2421 N. Kenneth Road in North Las Vegas
Project status: Planning
Estimated cost: $35 million
Hyde Park Middle School
When current building opened: 1957
Address: 900 Hinson St. in Las Vegas
Project status: Planning
Estimated cost: $85 million
2031
Cannon Junior High School
When current building opened: 1976
Address: 5850 Euclid Ave. in Las Vegas
Project status: Planning
Estimated cost: $85 million
2034
Orr Middle School
When current building opened: 1965
Address: 1562 E. Katie Ave. in Las Vegas
Project status: Planning
Estimated cost: $85 million
