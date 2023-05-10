CCSD leaders address school safety in wake of shooting, threats — WATCH LIVE

The Clark County School District and local law enforcement agencies are holding a news conference to talk about school safety.

The Clark County School district police vehicle is seen at Desert Oasis High School on Friday, March 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Students come out from Ed Von Tobel Middle School, Monday, May 8, 2023, in Las Vegas, after they were safely released from a lockdown due to a shooting. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Officials are adressing reporters at the school district’s administrative center on West Sahara Avenue.

Superintendent Jesus Jara, School District Police Chief Henry Blackeye and School Board President Evelyn Garcia Morales are expected to attend.

On Monday, a campus security monitor was shot outside of Von Tobel Middle School in northeast Las Vegas. A “stray bullet” from a shooting a few blocks away hit the employee, police said.

Police said Tuesday that 18-year-old Jessie Rios was arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

Social media threats against schools have also been circulating for days.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

