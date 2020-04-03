CCSD maintenance, custodial workers concerned over return to work

The school district has called maintenance and custodial employees back to work, raising concerns that they’ll risk infection without adequate protective equipment.

Clark County School District administration building at 5100 W.Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School District on Thursday called its maintenance and custodial employees back to work at school sites, raising concerns among some workers that they’ll be exposed to the novel coronavirus without adequate protective equipment and cleaning supplies.

Some essential support staff have been on-site since schools closed, including food service workers. One of those workers, a man who last worked at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas on March 23, died after contracting COVID-19, the district announced Thursday. No information has been released on whether investigators with the Southern Nevada Health District have determined how the man became infected.

The death heightened concerns among other trade, maintenance and custodial employees, who have been working from home for the last two weeks.

On Tuesday, Heidrun Zupancic, the district’s director of maintenance, sent a memo to operations managers stating that employees who can’t perform their regularly assigned duties from home would go back to on-site work, cleaning schools during the closure, as well as ensuring that school sinks are operational and stocked with soap. Staff not working on those items will receive other work orders.

Zupancic added that anyone not comfortable reporting to work may use their accrued leave.

“Employees who do not have leave balances or choose not to use them will be granted leave without pay,” the memo said.

Cleaning and social distancing measures

The memo outlined cleaning and social distancing measures that the district will institute in order to mitigate exposure to coronavirus. Among them are measures calling for workers’ start times to be staggered by 15 minutes and for equipment to be cleaned between uses. Employees will work three days per week on-site and two days at home watching training videos.

Some workers said they were uncomfortable returning to work, even before the death of the food service worker was announced.

Operations manager Michael Hammond said that calling employees back to work during what’s projected to be a peak time for the virus not only puts workers at risk, but also risks contaminating schools.

“This is how it gets passed around,” Hammond said.

Hammond added that he personally feels at risk as a 70-year-old cancer survivor who also cares for someone with a medical condition. He said that if workers must be at school sites, they need protective equipment, adding that the district also needs to clean schools with disinfection “fog machines” like those used in casinos.

District representatives said CCSD has informed bargaining units of the plans and is following the instructions outlined in Gov. Steve Sisolak’s emergency declarations.

A March 20 directive from the governor that defined essential employees includes plumbers and electricians “who provide services necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation and essential operations of residences or businesses.”

But the directive does not explicitly include schools, which are closed through at least April 30, said Kat Pasquarelli, who has a family member who is a school district employee.

‘If it was an emergency, we’d understand’

“If it was an emergency, we’d understand,” she said. “But just going back to work to do back orders doesn’t make any sense.”

A second directive related to school employees says all staff will continue to provide “vital services and distance education to Nevada’s students” under the direction of their superintendents. They “may perform duties while away from school buildings,” including from their homes, the directive states.

Nevada Health Response, the unit overseeing the state’s coronavirus response, did not provide further clarification.

School Board Trustee Danielle Ford said she also heard from concerned support staffers and brought the issue to the attention of Superintendent Jesus Jara but hasn’t heard back from the schools chief.

Ford said custodians and maintenance workers are not necessary to campuses at this time.

“Other people like principals and food service employees have to be on campus, so by adding more people, you’re just increasing the risk of exposure for everyone,” Ford said. “To require somebody to be there and not be able to support them with the necessary protection is unfair.”

