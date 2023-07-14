CCSD moves 8 principals into new school associate superintendent jobs

The Clark County School District announced Friday it’s adding six positions to support regional offices, and one for school choice and innovation.

Six positions will support the district’s regional offices, and one will be assigned to school choice and innovation.

The change will allow for providing more support to schools, the district said in a news release Friday.

The additional positions will reduce the ratio to one principal supervisor for approximately 15 to 17 schools, aligned to national research recommendations.

“We have heard our educators loud and clear that they want to focus their efforts on student success inside their classrooms,” Superintendent Jesus Jara said in the release. “These moves will provide our school principals streamlined access to District resources so they can focus on academic performance inside their school buildings.”

The district released a list of eight school principals who are being promoted to school associate superintendents. One of the promotions is to fill a vacancy that resulted from a retirement.

— Sheila Fredi Cooper — Region 1. Previously principal at Triggs Elementary School.

— Rebecca Tschinkel — Region 1. Previously principal at Diaz Elementary School.

— Anna Hurst — Region 2. Previously principal at Wallin Elementary School.

— Gregory Misel — Region 2. Previously principal at Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts.

— Lynn Walker — Region 2. Previously principal at Canarelli Middle School.

— Tony Davis — Region 3. Previously principal at Tanaka Elementary School.

— Kortney Smith — Region 3. Previously principal at Galloway Elementary School.

— Scott Walker — School choice and innovation school associate superintendent. Previously principal at Las Vegas Academy of the Arts.

