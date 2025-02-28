CCSD: North Las Vegas elementary school student brought gun to school

A student at a North Las Vegas elementary school brought a gun on campus Thursday, according to a statement shared by the Clark County School District.

Lawsuit: Las Vegas kindergartner placed on wrong bus, dropped off ‘alone and distressed’

Nevada wants to make it illegal for school employees to aid ICE

$9K to $90K: School board members’ salaries would increase nearly 10x under new bill

Tom Williams Elementary School at 3000 E. Tonopah Ave. in North Las Vegas is seen in a screenshot. (Google)

A student at a North Las Vegas elementary school brought a gun on campus Thursday, according to a statement shared by the Clark County School District.

Tom Williams Elementary School Principal Carrie Reasbeck said in a message to families Thursday that school administrators confiscated a firearm from a student. The weapon was then reported to CCSD Police for investigation.

“While we can not discuss individual student matters, all CCSD policies and procedures are being followed, and appropriate action will be taken,” Reasbeck said in the message.

Reasbeck reminded students and their families to report safety issues through the SafeVoice reporting system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE(7233).

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.