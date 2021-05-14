CCSD not changing mask policy, but may revisit issue

The Clark County School District will continue to require masks be worn at all school and work locations, according to a statement from the district Friday.

Clark County School District administration building (Las Vegas Review-Journal, File)

The Clark County School District will continue to require masks be worn at all school and work locations, according to a statement from the district Friday.

The statement comes after new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control saying that individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor settings.

In Nevada, those guidelines became effective immediately, though “private entities and organizations” can set more restrictive mask policies, according to the state.

The district’s statement says more guidance may be released next week based on local updates.

“At this time, out of an abundance of caution, we must ensure that masks continue to be worn to protect our students and staff,” the statement said. “Additional information and direction will be provided next week based on any updates to local mitigation and guidance.”

Masks were a hot topic at Thursday night’s School Board meeting, with members of the public demanding that the district end mask mandates for children immediately.

The district has required masks for all individuals on campus — with certain medical exemptions — since buildings reopened in March.

The school year ends on May 26, but the district will begin its new full-time, in-person summer school option on June 1.

Contact Aleksandra Appleton at 702-383-0218 or aappleton@reviewjournal.com. Follow @aleksappleton on Twitter.